G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,716,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

