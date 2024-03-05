Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,998 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.9 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.