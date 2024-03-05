California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,897 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $123.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.