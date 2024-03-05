Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,132,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Crocs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

