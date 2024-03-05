Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

