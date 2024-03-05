GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Roth Mkm

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

