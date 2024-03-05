Teza Capital Management LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Trading Up 3.0 %

YOU stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.52. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

