California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $179.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.