California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $138.43 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

