Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Position Lifted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

