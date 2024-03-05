California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,622 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of DocuSign worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,556 shares of company stock worth $8,780,383. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 214.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

