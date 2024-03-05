California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.