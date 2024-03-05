Desjardins Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$35.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.73.

TSE:CWB opened at C$28.91 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.96 and a 52 week high of C$31.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.05%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

