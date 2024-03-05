Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 8.28. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91.
Denison Mines Company Profile
