Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at DA Davidson

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.11.

CRTO stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,613,953.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares in the company, valued at $15,613,953.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,107. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Criteo by 128.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

