Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$87.46.

TSE:IMO opened at C$84.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.49. The company has a market cap of C$45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$60.19 and a 52-week high of C$86.75.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.2223282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

