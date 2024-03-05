Mantle Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.81 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mantle has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $392.81 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

