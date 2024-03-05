Nano 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.23 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Nano has a market cap of $196.81 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,930.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.92 or 0.00666738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00131747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00057308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00217274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00164405 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00043019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

