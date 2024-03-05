WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$244.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$215.00 to C$244.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSP. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$236.75.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP opened at C$221.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The company has a market cap of C$27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$164.32 and a 52-week high of C$223.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$197.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$191.49.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

