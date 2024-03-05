CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.43.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 363,252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 242,390 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 124,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
