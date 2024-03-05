Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.88 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $140.88 million and approximately $65.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003627 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

