NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on NuVista Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.56.
In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. 22.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.
