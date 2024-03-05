NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on NuVista Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.56.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$11.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.84. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$13.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. 22.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.