California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,241 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

