Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,277 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,855,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,228,000 after purchasing an additional 733,236 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

