California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,374 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

