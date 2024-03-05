Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.9 %

TFX opened at $224.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.