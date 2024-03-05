Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,179 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

