Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

