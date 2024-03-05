Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 122.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

ARW opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.