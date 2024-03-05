Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 10,583 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,731,000 after acquiring an additional 498,869 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,728,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 923,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after purchasing an additional 910,468 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 975,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.80.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

