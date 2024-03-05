Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $89.89. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

Several research firms have commented on TXT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

