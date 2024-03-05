Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $76.24.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

