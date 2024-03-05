Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $122,000.

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Shares of ENTG opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $141.89.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

