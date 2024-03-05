Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $232.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $230.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $6,624,283. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

