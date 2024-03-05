Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XPOF. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth about $448,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

