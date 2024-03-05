ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $345.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANSS. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $340.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

