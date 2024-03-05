Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -222.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,509,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 833,215 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

