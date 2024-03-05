Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) PT Raised to $91.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $81.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,515 shares of company stock worth $4,335,600 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

