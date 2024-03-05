Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $499.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMNB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,883 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

