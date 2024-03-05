Astria Therapeutics’ (ATXS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

ATXS opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

