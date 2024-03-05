NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NIO has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

