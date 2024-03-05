Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sunoco (SUN)

Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/27/2024 – Sunoco was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Sunoco was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Sunoco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2024 – Sunoco was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

1/19/2024 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Sunoco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2024 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Sunoco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Sunoco stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $63.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after buying an additional 275,875 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 110,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

