Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.8 %
HSII opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $672.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
