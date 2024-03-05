Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

HSII opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $672.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

