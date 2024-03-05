Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,577 shares of company stock worth $21,883. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,065,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

