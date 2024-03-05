W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $1,125.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $886.11.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $988.35 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $998.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $896.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $797.96.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.