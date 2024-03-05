Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

