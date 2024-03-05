VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on EGY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 232,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,606,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 454,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.