VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
NYSE EGY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VAALCO Energy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Trading Halts Explained
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.