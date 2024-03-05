VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 67,587 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after buying an additional 232,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

