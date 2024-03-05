Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 104,524 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 104,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. State of Wyoming grew its position in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

