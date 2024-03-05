Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 770 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average is $112.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

